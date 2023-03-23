Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 396 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $96,054,000 after purchasing an additional 85,989 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $282.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $286.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.