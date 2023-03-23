Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 254.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Performance

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $216.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

Insider Activity at Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $31,184.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,419.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Further Reading

