Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
SQNS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Sequans Communications Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SQNS stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.88.
Sequans Communications Company Profile
Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.
