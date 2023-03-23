Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

SQNS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Sequans Communications by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 21.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP increased its position in Sequans Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 595,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

