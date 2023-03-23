Serinus Energy’s (SENX) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Serinus Energy Trading Up 8.7 %
SENX stock opened at GBX 6.25 ($0.08) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Serinus Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 22 ($0.27). The firm has a market cap of £6.93 million, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of -0.52.
About Serinus Energy
