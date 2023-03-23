Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,484 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Shell by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Shell by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 118,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after buying an additional 46,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

