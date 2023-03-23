Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capita from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.59) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 41.50 ($0.51).

Capita Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 38.38 ($0.47) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.23. The stock has a market cap of £644.78 million, a P/E ratio of 959.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.87. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 20.06 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.55).



Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

