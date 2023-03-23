Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Siebert Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.01. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

About Siebert Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.