Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Siebert Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Siebert Financial Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of SIEB opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.01. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
