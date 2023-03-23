SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIF stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

