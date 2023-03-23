Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

SPG opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $138.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.36.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,782,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

