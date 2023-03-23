Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $1,240.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,240.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.28) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.42) to GBX 1,480 ($18.18) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SNN opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

