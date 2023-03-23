Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives $53.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SAH stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.