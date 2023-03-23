Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) PT Lowered to $8.00

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.02. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eli Samaha bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,304,577 shares of company stock worth $104,838,430. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

