Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.12 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

