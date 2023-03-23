Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Startek Price Performance

Shares of SRT stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Startek has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $153.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Get Startek alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Startek in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.