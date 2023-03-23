Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Lessened by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 37.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.4 %

STLD stock opened at $107.27 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

