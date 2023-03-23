Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$55.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.75.
STLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Stelco Price Performance
Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$53.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$30.20 and a 52 week high of C$60.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28.
Stelco Announces Dividend
About Stelco
Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.
