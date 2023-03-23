Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

In related news, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $98,564.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at $37,843,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $98,564.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Featured Stories

