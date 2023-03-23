Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of SRCL opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stericycle will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,683,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,339,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

