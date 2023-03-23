Steven B. Klinsky Acquires 100,000 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,820,681 shares in the company, valued at $91,814,794.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.94 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,796,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,777,000 after buying an additional 171,032 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,217 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,114,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,398,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,478,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 112,208 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Featured Stories

