Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 119.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 50,427,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,401,000 after buying an additional 27,397,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 101.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,185,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,098 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $4,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 294,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Evelo Biosciences Price Performance

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

EVLO opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

