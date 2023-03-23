Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xerox by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

