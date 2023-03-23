Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $379.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

