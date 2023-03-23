StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $12.26 on Monday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.00.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
