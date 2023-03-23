StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
Shares of CGIX stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Cancer Genetics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.72.
