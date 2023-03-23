StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

