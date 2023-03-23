StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
NASDAQ ALIM opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.92.
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
