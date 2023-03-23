StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.39.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
