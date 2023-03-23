StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

