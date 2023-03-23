StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

NYSE:AP opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $42.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

