StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.

Further Reading

