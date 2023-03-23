StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.