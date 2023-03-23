StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSFG. TheStreet lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.65. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Steven R. Stemler bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

