StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $109.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

In related news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,770.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

