StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.25.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.
