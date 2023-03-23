StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.