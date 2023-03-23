StockNews.com Lowers Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Hold

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRFS. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.52.

Grifols Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Grifols during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Grifols by 21.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after buying an additional 591,834 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

