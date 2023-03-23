StockNews.com Upgrades Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) to “Hold”

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Ocwen Financial Stock Up 0.0 %
Ocwen Financial stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.
About Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
