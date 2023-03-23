StockNews.com Upgrades Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) to “Hold”

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

About Ocwen Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.