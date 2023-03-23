StockNews.com Upgrades Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to “Sell”

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SUI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities stock opened at $129.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.93. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $193.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

