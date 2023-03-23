SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SSY opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

