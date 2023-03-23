SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:SSY opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.19.
About SunLink Health Systems
