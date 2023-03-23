Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RUN. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

RUN opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,508 shares of company stock worth $6,505,140. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $17,270,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 24.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 132.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

