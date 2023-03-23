Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,855 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned about 4.20% of Taitron Components worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

