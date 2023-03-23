TD Securities Lowers a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target to $1.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $1.70 to $1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.63% from the stock’s current price.

AKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.19.

NYSE AKA opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,712.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at $79,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long bought 79,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners L P boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after buying an additional 1,814,229 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 99.2% in the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 667,166 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

