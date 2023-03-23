TD Securities Lowers Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$30.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of FLMMF stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.