TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on March 1st

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

