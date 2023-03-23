Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $40.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.35.

TS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander downgraded Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

TS opened at $28.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

