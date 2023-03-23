TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $41.90 million, a PE ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

