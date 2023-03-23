Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.70.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 7.1 %

TCBI opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.