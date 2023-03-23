Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $176.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.