The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BNS opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

