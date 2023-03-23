The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

