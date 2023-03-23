The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Neutral

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 5.0 %

MAKSY stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

